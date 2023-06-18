More thunderstorms set to hit the region with yellow weather warning in place

Graphic courtesy of the Met Office.

After a dry start with some warm, sunny spells, the heavy showers and thunderstorms were set to hit on Sunday afternoon.

In parts of the West Midlands and Shropshire, the periods of rainfall could last longer, while other parts experience dry spells.

Winds won't be too strong although they could get gusty during some of the heavier downpours.

Maximum temperatures will be around 25C (77F).

Overnight, it'll be "rather cloudy with showers merging into longer spells of heavy rain through the evening, perhaps turning thundery at times."

Minimum temperatures overnight will be around 13C (55F).