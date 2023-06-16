Notification Settings

Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday

By Sunil Midda

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms coming to the region on Sunday.

Melvin Cooper sent us this photo of storm clouds over Milking Bank in Dudley

On Sunday, June 18, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to cause disruption to parts of England and Wales.

The weather warning follows days of of heavy thunderstorms and flash flooding hitting the region at the beginning of the week, which caused heavy delays to public transport and traffic jams across the Black Country, and wider West Midlands area.

Several roads had to be closed due to flash flooding, trees had fallen into roads, several buildings had leaks in their roof including Pure Gym on Birmingham Road, Wolverhampton.

The high temperatures and humidity have been followed by heavy rain and thunderstorms for several days and now it is set to return on Sunday according to the Met Office.

In the weather warning the Met Office says:

What to expect:

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.

"Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts.

"However, some places could see 30 mm in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.

"Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.

"While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop."

Environment
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

