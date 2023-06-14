More than 100 tonnes of waste from Dudley households disposed of at pop-up tip

More than 1,989 bookings have been made at the tip in the past two months

The Lister Road site has proven popular among residents, with more than 1,989 bookings made since its service expanded to opening twice a month at the start of April.

A total of 107 tonnes of household waste has been disposed of at the tip in two months including 31.5 tonnes of wood, 20.6 tonnes of bricks and rubble and 12.1 tonnes of mattresses and other furniture.

Dudley councillor Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: "Recycling as much waste as we can at the pop-up tip helps us to get closer to our overall goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Dudley.

"I hope residents will continue to use this valuable facility and keep on doing their part to make our borough cleaner and greener."

Items that can be disposed of at the site include green waste, wood, scrap metal, small electrical items, residual waste, bricks, rubble, plasterboard, household waste, general recycling, mattresses and furniture.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, added: "We've had a fantastic response to the pop-up tip from residents since we introduced an extra date each month.

"More than 400 bookings have been made for each of the last five dates since the start of April. With this high demand for the site, it's important that people who have booked appointments but no longer need them spare a minute to cancel their bookings online. This improves capacity and reduces wait times for other tip users."

The tip's next opening date is this Saturday, June 17, with slots able to be booked in advance using Dudley Council's online booking system.