Concerns raised after more fish found dead following heavy thunderstorms

The fish, which are said to have died from lack of oxygen, were found in Heath Pool at Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge, following the heavy rain, heatwave and thunderstorm last weekend.
Concerns continue to be raised over wildlife safety after more than 400 dead fish were pulled from another pool following the recent thunderstorms.
