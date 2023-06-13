Thunderstorms cause chaos across the region with fire and rescue crews kept busy

Flooding on Penn Road

On Monday evening, torrential rain triggered flooding in a number of areas in the region.

Several calls were made to West Midlands Fire Service by residents between 6pm and 7pm.

Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury

In one instance, a man working inside a new-build house in Tividale was believed to have been struck by lighting and was sent to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Neptune Health Park, a GP surgery in Tipton, was forced to close its doors to patients today after a ceiling collapsed.

Also in Tipton, a flooded patio led to water seeping into a home.

A car trying to get through water on Sedgley Road East

Meanwhile, a sea of water on Ettingshall Road in Coseley left eight properties flooded including a care home.

Near to the Wolverhampton Road and Birchley Park Avenue, several cars marooned in water resulted in calls made to emergency services.

Flooding on Sedgley Road East

Also in Oldbury, the heavy downpour led to flash flooding on the ground floor of an office building.

Strong winds at Coseley Cricket Club saw a large sight screen fly over a wall and end up in a nearby green space.

A sight screen flew from a nearby cricket club in Coseley

Paul Broomhall, who lives near to the cricket ground, said: "It's been held down by barrels and the wind has just taken it straight over – it must have been strong to blow that over.

"It was horrendous in Coseley, it was torrential rain – my garage became flooded as well."

The stormy conditions also resulted in chaos for commuters on Monday evening, with many tram and train services in the region cancelled.

For advice in an instance of flooding, visit wmfs.net/safety/flooding/.