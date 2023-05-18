Water companies apologise over sewage spills but campaigners say it is meaningless without action

Up Sewage Creek campaigners have been raising the issue of sewage being discharged into the River Severn

Ruth Kelly chairperson of industry body Water UK which represents South Staffs and Severn Trent water companies, said sorry as part of an announcement for the biggest modernisation of sewers "since the Victorian era".

The organisation said the £10 billion investment in sewage networks will cut overflows by up to 140,000 each year by 2030, compared to the level in 2020.

Last year problems with storm sewers included in Swindon, Staffordshire, were there were 61 incidents of overflows equivalent to about 34 days non-stop. In Lower Gornal there were 48 incidents totalling 71 hours. In Ettingshall Park near Bilston where a sewer storm overflow spilled 40 times equivalent to about 29 days non-stop.

Other areas affected included Great Bridge, in Tipton, and several locations in the Cannock and Stafford areas.

But critics say the upgrade will mean a rise in bills and that the firms should soak up the cost themselves as a goodwill gesture to customers.

While South Staffs Water is the water supplier for most of the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire, the sewerage pipe service is operated by Severn Trent.

Severn Trent's river protection boss Gail Pickles said: "We fully welcome today’s announcement from Water UK and we support the commitments set out by the sector.

"We completely understand why people feel let down by all water companies when it comes to rivers, and we want to make it right.

"That’s why we are spending hundreds of millions of pounds a year to make our rivers as healthy as they can be. In the first year of our work, we’ve reduced our impact by a third, but we know there’s more to do, and we’ll go further and faster to fix things as quickly as we can.”

Ms Kelly also said: “Over time, the way the system works is that there will be modest upward pressure on customer bills over the full lifetime of the asset, so over 50 years or perhaps even longer, maybe up to 100 years, customers do contribute.

“This is an investment programme that will go on for years. We literally want to do this as fast as is physically possible.”

“The message from the water and sewage industry today is clear. We are sorry. More should have been done to address the issue of spillages sooner and the public is right to be upset about the current quality of our rivers and beaches.