Walsall restaurants shut down after rat infestation discovered

A rat infestation was discovered at two restaurants in Walsall

Lal Haveli Restaurant and Banqueting Hall on Bradford Street is one of two restaurants to be shut down in the borough this month after separate visits from environmental health officers.

Officers discovered a "widespread rat infestation" as well as droppings on the kitchen floor, in the cellar and within the curtains at the property during their inspection on May 2, issuing owners a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice to close the premises.

During a revisit to the premises at a later date, inspectors also discovered a live rat in the cellar.

The restaurant was since allowed to reopen on May 9 when officers were satisfied that the health risk condition had been removed, with owners ordered by the court to pay the council's costs of £475.

A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was also served to Boatmans Bar and Grill on High Street in Walsall Wood, after officers discovered a rat infestation at the property on May 11.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "I am frankly disgusted and very disappointed by these cases. The council does not ever want to close a restaurant to stop people from doing business, especially with the high cost of living, but community safety is our top priority.

"We do not want people to contract diseases and fall ill due to the state of these food businesses. To keep everyone safe, food businesses must remain clean and adhere to food hygiene laws, and we are ready to take necessary action against those who flout the law in order to keep the people safe.

"Thank you to our hard-working officers whose work helps keep our communities safe, healthy and well."