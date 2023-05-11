Notification Settings

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

By Sunil Midda

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the West Midlands region with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected.

Thunderstorms are expected today according to the Met Office
From 11.30am today until 7pm, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to wave through the region, following continuous days of heavy rainfall and stormy weather.

Travel is expected to be disrupted both on the roads and delays to trains are possible too.

Due to a weather yellow weather warning being in place, the Met Office has listed things to expect:

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

  • Delays to train services are possible

  • Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

  • Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

  • Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

The weather warning goes onto say: "Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon, hail and lightning accompanying showers in some places.

"Some of these showers will be slow-moving and 10 to 20 mm of rain is likely to fall in less than an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50 mm of rain in 2 or 3 hours."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

