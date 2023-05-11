Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

Thunderstorms are expected today according to the Met Office

From 11.30am today until 7pm, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to wave through the region, following continuous days of heavy rainfall and stormy weather.

Travel is expected to be disrupted both on the roads and delays to trains are possible too.

Due to a weather yellow weather warning being in place, the Met Office has listed things to expect:

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

The weather warning goes onto say: "Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon, hail and lightning accompanying showers in some places.