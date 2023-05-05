Thunder expected across the region for coronation weekend

Two young women shelter under an umbrella in Parliament Square as heavy rain sweeps through central London. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday, forecasters have said. Picture date: Sunday July 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Storm. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

With King Charles' coronation just around the corner, people are getting ready to host street parties and celebrations – but they may need to be kept indoors.

Last week it was predicted the West Midlands were expected to have a "dry and mild" coronation weekend, but the Met Office has now predicted showers and thunder in some parts.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday in the West Midlands:

The Met Office overview for the coronation weekend sees sunny spells and showers, with Friday being heavy and thundery in some areas. Saturday should see sunny spells but with showers and rain later in the day. Sunday sees a cloudy start then further heavy showers, with winds easing.

Friday, May 5: Friday is expected to have light rain, changing to cloudy by late morning. It will still be relatively warm, reaching highs of 16 degrees and lows of eight. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain until 4pm when it will change to 40 per cent.

Saturday, May 6: The day of the coronation will also be cloudy with an overcast in some areas, changing to light rain by lunchtime. Saturday will be mild with highs of 15 degrees and lows of nine. Low chances of rain until 1pm, when there is a 50 per cent chance for the rest of the day.

Sunday, May 7: Sunday morning is expected to be overcast with dark clouds, changing to light showers by lunchtime. There is a 30-40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon, with highs of 16 degrees and lows of nine.