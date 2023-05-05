Parakeets using bird feeders. Photo: Steven Kendrick.

Reports have flooded in about the rise of parakeet numbers in the West Midlands since their accidental release in the 70s, with experts revealing that the birds can be spotted in every county in England.

Thanks to the overwhelming response from our eagle-eyed readers, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all the parakeet hotspots where our avid bird watchers have spotted the colourful parrots.

Best places to see parakeets

Walsall Arboretum , Broadway, Walsall - James Nya said: "I've seen them flying over Walsall Arboretum." Monica Johnson added: "There are flocks of them at Walsall Arboretum."

Leasowes Park , Leasowes Lane, Halesowen - Liz Shanks said: "I've seen them in my garden feeding every day. We have had up to twelve, they are greedy with the sunflower seeds."

West Park , Park Road, Wolverhampton - Gaz Cat, said: "I have to see around 20 - 30 of them around West Park over the year. I've seen some in Perton and they are now a regular sight in Codsall and Claregate."

Victoria Park , Victoria Road, Tipton - Mike Coley said: "Regularly seen them around Victoria Park, are in Tipton as well."

Phoenix Fields , West Bromwich - Tommy Nicholls said: "Hundreds over Menzies/phoenix fields West Bromwich."

Shard End Lake , Birmingham - James Izon said: "Come to Shard End Lake in Birmingham, there are thousands of them."

Sandwell Valley , Sandwell - Neil Robbie said: "There are two dozen or more pairs in Sandwell Valley." Phil Round added: "Sandwell Valley is full of them."

Brandhall Golf Course, Heron Road, Oldbury - Tina Charles said: "They are called ring-necks, seen about 20 or 30 of them over Brandhall Golf Course."

Calderfields Golf Course, Walsall - Jody Fletcher said: "Loads in the trees on Calderfields Golf Course."

Matt Kirby, owner of Oak Ecology, an ecological survey provider, recommended what to look out for, he said: "These birds like to nest in holes in tall, wide trees, similar to a lot of other tree-dwelling animals.

"Look for large green spaces with plenty of big trees and you may see some."