The Met Office weather prediction over the West Midlands at 1530 on Tuesday, April 11

After a dry morning, the Met Office said "heavy rain and strong winds" would arrive "later into the afternoon" with "rather strong gusts at times."

After a relatively pleasant Easter weekend, it is now also set to get colder with maximum temperatures in the region only reaching 12C (53.6F).

Tuesday evening was predicted to see the rain spread eastwards "with a mix of clear spells and blustery showers following behind."

The winds will ease overnight but there will still be a brisk breeze around by the morning.

Wednesday will see some "blustery showers continuing through the morning, with the risk of hail and thunder."

There is also a chance of "longer spells of rain during the afternoon." It'll feel breezy and cold with maximum temperatures reaching 10C (50F).

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is a bit better following the unsettled week.