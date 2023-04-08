April's spectacular Budding Moon heralds the arrival of spring

Shropshire Hills photographer Andrew Fusek Peters captured the spectacular full moon rising over Church Stretton

Rising in early evening, it has shone bright and large as clear skies show it off to its best.

This year’s April full moon is significant as it is also the first full moon of spring, otherwise known as the Paschal full moon.

This lunar event is of particular importance to those who celebrate Easter, as the date of the religious observance falls on the Sunday after the Paschal moon makes its appearance.