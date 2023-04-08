Notification Settings

April's spectacular Budding Moon heralds the arrival of spring

By Dominic Robertson

It is known as a Pink Moon by some, a Budding Moon by others. But all would agree that April’s full Moon is spectacular.

Shropshire Hills photographer Andrew Fusek Peters captured the spectacular full moon rising over Church Stretton

Rising in early evening, it has shone bright and large as clear skies show it off to its best.

This year’s April full moon is significant as it is also the first full moon of spring, otherwise known as the Paschal full moon.

This lunar event is of particular importance to those who celebrate Easter, as the date of the religious observance falls on the Sunday after the Paschal moon makes its appearance.

Moon names reflect the seasons, weather and nature, with May’s known as the Flower Moon and June the Strawberry Moon.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

