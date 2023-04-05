Easter bank holiday bin collection dates in Black Country and Staffordshire

Stock: Bins.

The four-day weekend is the first of a host of bank holiday weekends in the next month or so, including for the King's Coronation.

Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) are both bank holidays for Easter, and so councils have issued the following details on bin collections.

Wolverhampton Council:

During the Easter Bank Holidays, bin collections will be operating as usual so residents should present their bins as normal.

Walsall Council:

There will be no changes to waste collections over Easter, and household waste recycling centres will remain open as normal.

Dudley Council:

All collections will be going ahead as normal.

Sandwell Council:

For Bank Holidays (including Good Friday, Easter Monday, Early May, Spring Bank Holiday and the Summer Bank Holiday in August), bins will be collected on the same day as usual.

The tip at Shidas Lane, Oldbury is open every day of the year except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Lichfield District Council:

There are no changes to the collections over the Bank Holiday so bins will be collected as normal.

South Staffordshire Council:

There will be no changes, and all waste and recycling collections are scheduled to take place as normal over Easter weekend.

Stafford Borough Council:

Collections will be as normal on Good Friday.

However, residents are being reminded that there will be a week of revised collections for green, blue and brown bins, and blue bag, in the borough from Easter Monday until Saturday, April 15.