What's the weather going to be like over Easter? This is what the Met Office thinks...

But we've got to get through another few days of unsettled weather before then, says the Met Office.

This week has started on a fine and settled note but there's some more unsettled weather on the way before things settle down again. There is though a question mark over what the weather will throw at us in the latter part of the Easter weekend.

Paul Gundersen, a Met Office chief meteorologist said: “The week will start off mostly fine, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens for most, while the nights will be cold with a chance of some overnight frost in places. The weather will be breezier and cloudier in parts of the northwest with some patchy light rain at times.”

But beware, here comes the bad news for mid week. They say rain, which could be heavy at times, will move east across the country on Wednesday, turning patchier and more showery on Thursday, with the heaviest showers expected in the south and east.

Looking further ahead, deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “It will be drier by the start of the Easter break, with bright, clear spells and light winds in most places.

“Although there will be some chilly nights it will be pleasant by day with sunny spells and some light winds, though on paper temperatures will be around average for the time of year.

“While there is still some uncertainty in the detailed forecast for Easter Sunday and Monday, the general trend is for fine weather in the south and east while it looks like it could turn more unsettled in the north and west. Fairly typical spring weather for us.”