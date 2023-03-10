Fun for some in the snow - but drivers bump into each other and are rescued from icy roads

Reindeer enjoying the snow at Dudley Zoo. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

While March normally signals blooming flowers and the start of spring, it was snowmen sprouting from the wintry ground this week as some rushed to have fun in the snow.

However, the resulting ice has caused perilous conditions on the region's roads, with a staff member at Brockswood Animal Rescue in Dudley telling the Express & Star that four cars had crashed outside their gates on Thursday as a result of the weather.

Brockswood is one of the region's many attractions that have been closed over the past few days as a result of the snowfall, but Black Country Living Museum confirmed on Friday that after two days of closure, the venue will be reopening on Saturday.

Gritters have been working around the clock to make the roads safer and prevent accidents, with Staffordshire County Council sending its 40 machines out at teatime on Thursday, then again at midnight and 5am on Friday.

Milking Bank in Dudley under a sheet of white snow. Photo: Melvin Cooper.

However, National Highways has said that too many drivers have ignored warnings to avoid non-essential journeys after people spent up to seven hours stuck on the M62.

The Government-owned company responsible for England's motorways and major A roads insisted it "threw everything" at keeping traffic moving but struggled due to the volume of traffic and drivers ignoring lane closures.

Elsewhere in Staffordshire, emergency services rescued eight people who were trapped in heavy snowfall for more than 12 hours.

Eight people in five separate vehicles needed specialist rescue teams to come and help them after they became stranded on the A53 and A523.

The snow didn't deter people from attending Crufts at the NEC, Birmingham.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: "The scenes of stranded drivers is the perfect reminder of why it's so important to carry a warm blanket, a winter coat, extra layers, food and drink and a power bank and phone-charging cable."

Councils have issued urgent advice to residents on keeping safe and warm after as severe weather alerts were issued for the West Midlands.

Felicity takes shelter from the snow outside the NEC for Crufts.

At the start of the week, Sandwell Council advised people to keep an eye on the welfare of others by checking on older neighbours and relatives, as well as reporting rough sleepers to the council so they can be provided with emergency accommodation.

The NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board also advised people to be alert to prevent slips, trips and falls, with chief medical officer Dr Ananta Dave said: "Streets can be extremely slippery underfoot due to snow and ice, so we would encourage all older people to take extra care when out and about and to only travel if necessary.

“If you do need to go outside, wear shoes or boots with a flat, low heel and a slip-resistant sole to reduce slipping hazards and a good tread that helps to grip the surface.

"It’s important to keep warm and wear layers, both inside and outside, as when you’re cold you naturally tense up so you don’t move as well as you would normally.

“It’s also important to keep your hands free and wear gloves when walking so you can help stabilise or save yourself from a more significant injury if you were to fall. The more we rush, the more likely we are to fall, so plan ahead to give yourself plenty of time to complete an activity or get to an appointment.