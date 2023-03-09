Surprise snowfall in the Black Country spells wintry fun – and some chaos

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 09/03/23.A car skids on Beacon Road, Perry Barr, as the treacherous conditions take hold..

Bus and railway passengers across the region were left facing severe disruption as the snow and ice set in on Thursday, along with delays on the roads for drivers.

Health warnings and alerts of travel disruptions have been made and are expected to be in place through Friday, alongside colder weather.

Temperatures hit a low of 0C (32F) on Thursday, but could drop further in some areas of the Black Country before starting to increase on Friday.

It will likely increase to around 4C (39.2F) on Saturday, with lows of 2C (35.6F) before increasing to up to 11C (51.8F) on Sunday with lows of 8C (46.4F).

Around 53 schools were closed around the Sandwell area as the frost took hold, with some children being told to complete their studies from home.

One of those which closed was the Q3 Academy, on Wilderness Lane in Great Barr, with leaders sending out an email to notify parents in the morning.

Snow pics around the Walsall area

Tyler Louise, who lives in Great Barr, said: "It's a bit of an inconvenience, I had to leave work to pick my child up when they closed the school, it makes sense really though as it's safety first - but yeah, it's a bit annoying."

Meanwhile commuters were also heavily affected by the snow, with many unable to leave their own driveways due to frozen roads.

Jamie Garner, 31 from Walsall, said: "It was such a shock, I didn't realise it was going to get this bad. I can't count how many cars I have seen lose control in this weather.

"I think this has really taken everyone by surprise this time. We should have really been more prepared, but you never know when it's coming these days."

National Express buses saw dozens of disruptions to their regular travel, with constant diversions being put in place to get around the worst of the weather. Diamond Bus also saw a heavy number of diversions on their routes, with the group suffering huge delays across the network.

The German War Cemetery on Cannock Chase looking atmospheric in the snow and mist

The heavy snowfall saw popular tourist venues like Dudley Zoo and the Black Country Living Museum close to the public and begin issuing alternative ticket dates for those affected.

On Twitter, Dudley Zoo said: "Due to snow, We're unable to open safely to visitors today. If you've got pre-booked tickets please call our office when we reopen and we will rearrange your visit."

The Black Country Living Museum also took to Twitter to announce its closure saying: "Due to today's snow, we've had to take the reluctant decision to close the museum. For any updates please visit our site."

West Midland Safari Park was also among the attractions to close, announcing on its website that the park will also be closed on Friday due to forecasts of further snow.

A West Midland Safari Park Spokesperson said: "Our priority is to keep our animals safe during this time. We hope any affected guests understand our decision, but once again apologise for any disappointment caused."

More information on closures and ticket prices can be found on the organisation's websites: dudleyzoo.org.uk, wmsp.co.uk, https://bclm.com.

Ricky Podmore has fun in the snow in Cannock town centre

Bin collections were also impacted - Stafford Borough Council said the service would run when "it is considered safe to do so" and raised safety concerns about pedestrians, children, other vehicles and crews if it did go ahead.

However, while some have been experiencing the worst of the weather others have been trying to make the best of the situation – with plenty of snowmen being built and snowball fights taking place.

Carl Williams, 32, from Halesowen, said: "It's not the best of situations with it being unexpected to be honest, but it's a bit of fun playing in the snow with the kids, we didn't get much over winter so the kids aren't complaining.

"I think it was needed to be honest, it gets the kids outdoors and gets them socialising."

Councils have also reminded residents of the availability of warm spaces, with some even offering warm drinks and food, to help people avoid the chill. Meanwhile people braving the cold have been asked to heed medical advice.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "Falls can happen to anyone, especially when the weather is colder, wetter and there’s ice and snow on the ground. However, older people are even more vulnerable to such accidents.

"If they were to fall there is likely to be a bigger impact on their overall health, whether that be physically through injury or mentally and emotionally through loss of confidence and an increase in anxiety.

"As the temperature continues to drop, streets can be extremely slippery underfoot due to snow and ice, so we would encourage all older people to take extra care when out and about and to only travel if necessary.

“If you do need to go outside, wear shoes or boots with a flat, low heel and a slip-resistant sole to reduce slipping hazards and a good tread that helps to grip the surface. It’s important to keep warm and wear layers, both inside and outside, as when you’re cold you naturally tense up so you don’t move as well as you would normally.

Pedestrians struggle in the horrendous weather in West Bromwich

“It’s also important to keep your hands free and wear gloves when walking so you can help stabilise or save yourself from a more significant injury if you were to fall. The more we rush, the more likely we are to fall, so plan ahead to give yourself plenty of time to complete an activity or get to an appointment.

“If you can, always try to let someone know what your plans are and what time you anticipate being home and be sure to have access to a mobile phone where possible so you can call for help if necessary.”

Meanwhile a level three cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been extended until 9am on Monday.