Snowmen, sledges and sliding cars - photos around the Black Country as snow brings joy to some

By Sunil Midda

Residents in the Black Country woke up to wintry scenes this morning with the area blanketed by heavy snowfall overnight.

A good day for building a snowman!
Schools have been closed, while some are sending students home early, roads have been chaotic this morning with delays all around, but one thing that cannot be denied, is that the snow does indeed look pretty.

Whilst the snowy conditions cause incredible inconvenience to public transport, schools and workplaces, there are incredible picturesque moments all over the region.

You can follow our live coverage with up-to-date details on public transport routes, school closures, here.

Here are some great photos taken from around the West Midlands area:

Snow covered many towns and cities in the Black Country, including Wolverhampton
Ricky Podmore has fun in the snow in Cannock town centre
Snowy conditions. Photo: Zort70
The German War Cemetery on Cannock Chase seemed very atmospheric in the snow and mist
Snow has fallen over the West Midlands region
An alternative way to travel to school in Walsall!

Dudley Zoo will not be open today due to the snow and for the safety of visitors. Anyone with pre-booked tickets can call the office and rearrange their visit.

Dudley Zoo confirmed it has closed today
Snow has fallen over the West Midlands region
Snow in Grosvenor Road, Wolverhampton
Driving conditions, such as those on Beacon Road, Perry Barr, proved to be treacherous
Sunil Midda

