Cold weather warning for possible snow showers in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Cold snap expected

Chances of experiencing a repeating the 'Beast from the East' low temperatures of five years ago are looking slim but travellers and householders are urged to bet prepared as some snow showers are due.

Motorists should carry out basic safety checks on vehicles after warnings that snow and ice elsewhere result in northerly airflow bringing some disruptive weather to the region.

In Wolverhampton and surrounding areas temperatures are set to from to around 0C(32F) on Saturday night. On Sunday night there is a chance of snow showers late with temperatures of -1C(33.8F).

Royal Society or the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) road safety manager Becky Guy said: “Adverse weather conditions and longer, darker evenings make winter a particularly hazardous time to drive, and as we expect to see, short bursts of extreme weather are not uncommon.

“These wintry conditions can decrease visibility, increase stopping distances and the risk of skidding, which can all increase the risk of being involved in a collision. If you can, avoid driving in such weather, and if you are expected to drive for work, do ask your employer about whether it has a winter driving policy.

“Things to check before you set off include that all of your lights are working and clean, your tyres are inflated correctly and have at least 3mm of tread, you have enough fuel or charge in the car for unforeseen events and a way of contacting someone in an emergency. Finally, if in doubt and you can, postpone your trip until conditions improve.”

In addition the UK Health Security Agency(UKHSA) has issued level two and level three cold weather alerts for the whole of England on Monday and Tuesday. They have said they are likely to be reviewed and extended in the coming days.

As gas prices remain high, the government are reminding people of the importance of staying warm.

UKHSA head of extreme events and health protection Dr Agostinho Sousa said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.’’