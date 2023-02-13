Notification Settings

Turkey earthquake: Midlands Air Ambulance doctor rescues man buried under earthquake rubble for five days

By Daniel Walton

A Midlands Air Ambulance doctor has posted a video on Twitter showing his daring mission to save a man who was trapped under fallen rubble for five days.

Dr Malcolm Russell of the Midlands Air Ambulance charity shared the rescue footage

Dr Malcolm Russell, a doctor with the UK International Search and Rescue team, filmed the video of himself crawling through debris in the Hatay province of Turkey to reach a man who was trapped.

The daring rescue come after two major earthquakes devastated central Turkey and north-west Syria on Monday, 6 February.

In the video Dr Russell can be seen traversing the debris, passing fallen brick, stone and metal and crawling through narrow tunnels to reach the trapped man.

Dr Russell had previously been a British Army doctor prior to joining the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, where he currently holds operation duties.

Dr Malcolm Russell

The doctor established Prometheus Medical Ltd, a training and equipment company, in 2005, where he continued to lead a team of medical innovators.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has risen from 33,179 and is expected to continue to rise as the chances of finding survivors quickly fade.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

