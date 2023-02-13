Turkey earthquake: Midlands Air Ambulance doctor rescues man buried under earthquake rubble for five days

Dr Malcolm Russell of the Midlands Air Ambulance charity shared the rescue footage

Dr Malcolm Russell, a doctor with the UK International Search and Rescue team, filmed the video of himself crawling through debris in the Hatay province of Turkey to reach a man who was trapped.

Full video of remarkable tunnel route created by @UK_ISAR_TEAM colleagues down to our casualties Friday night/Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/6cE8iFXiGL — Malcolm Russell (@Malcolm_999) February 12, 2023

The daring rescue come after two major earthquakes devastated central Turkey and north-west Syria on Monday, 6 February.

In the video Dr Russell can be seen traversing the debris, passing fallen brick, stone and metal and crawling through narrow tunnels to reach the trapped man.

Dr Russell had previously been a British Army doctor prior to joining the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, where he currently holds operation duties.

Dr Malcolm Russell

The doctor established Prometheus Medical Ltd, a training and equipment company, in 2005, where he continued to lead a team of medical innovators.