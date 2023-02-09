The most popular eco-friendly baby names, according to a study

What are the most popular eco-friendly baby names?

A past survey showed that 18 per cent of parents gave their children eco-friendly baby names to follow a green lifestyle, showing that some are channelling eco-conscious values into baby names.

Now RecycleZone has analysed the most eco-friendly names on Nameberry to reveal the most common baby names for the eco-conscious.

It has found Kai – derived from the Hawaiian meaning for Sea – is the most popular eco-friendly boy's name.

Eco friendly names

The most popular eco-friendly girl's name is Rose.

However, Bear is the most Googled name, attracting an average of 2,420 monthly searches.

Other names in the top ten are Jay, Stella, Iris, Oliver, Dawn. Aurora, Ruby and Leo.

Making up the top 20 are Daisy, Violet, Hazel, Lily, Olive, Jasmine, Eden, Basil, Jade and Ginger.