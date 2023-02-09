Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The most popular eco-friendly baby names, according to a study

By Matthew PanterEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A study by RecycleZone has revealed its most popular eco-friendly names.

What are the most popular eco-friendly baby names?
What are the most popular eco-friendly baby names?

A past survey showed that 18 per cent of parents gave their children eco-friendly baby names to follow a green lifestyle, showing that some are channelling eco-conscious values into baby names.

Now RecycleZone has analysed the most eco-friendly names on Nameberry to reveal the most common baby names for the eco-conscious.

It has found Kai – derived from the Hawaiian meaning for Sea – is the most popular eco-friendly boy's name.

Eco friendly names

The most popular eco-friendly girl's name is Rose.

However, Bear is the most Googled name, attracting an average of 2,420 monthly searches.

Other names in the top ten are Jay, Stella, Iris, Oliver, Dawn. Aurora, Ruby and Leo.

Making up the top 20 are Daisy, Violet, Hazel, Lily, Olive, Jasmine, Eden, Basil, Jade and Ginger.

The see the full study, visit recyclezone.org.uk

Environment
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News