Weather warning for 'freezing fog' in parts of the region

The yellow warning for fog was due to be valid until 11am on Wednesday morning.
West Midlands Roads urged drivers to "Take care, slow down, be visible, and keep your distance from the vehicle in front."
The article on the Met Office website warned people to expect "reduced visibility due to freezing fog" which "may lead to some travel disruption."
They advised that "slower journey times with delays to bus and train services" were possible, and that "delays or cancellations to flights" weren't out of the question.