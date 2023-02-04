Temperatures in the region to plummet over coming days due to so-called 'Beast From The East'

Sub-zero temperatures are expected in the coming days.

A Met Office blog post suggests England could be facing another 'beast from the east'. In the West Midlands, temperatures have remained mild, only dipping down to six or seven degrees in the last few days. But from Saturday onwards, they are set to plummet to -2 degrees in some areas, bringing frost and mist.

Saturday will see highs of nine degrees and lows of two, with Sunday experiencing highs of six and lows of minus one.

The rest of the week will move between minus one and one degree in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Staffordshire, followed by sunny spells starting on February 8.

Their explanation for the cold spells reads: "High pressure is expected to build and settle over or near to the south of the UK allowing colder air from continental Europe to cross the country. This high-pressure system will act to block the predominantly wet and windy weather from the Atlantic from crossing the UK, resulting in a spell of dry and more settled weather. The north and west of the UK is more likely to retain milder conditions and stay relatively unsettled.

"It is most likely this cold spell will be typical of early February, with some frosty nights and colder days, but with daytime temperatures in mid or low single figures, lowest in the south and east.