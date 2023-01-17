Snow, ice and freezing temperatures due as Met Office issues 24-hour weather warning

The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice covers the whole of the Black Country and Staffordshire

The yellow warning starts at midday today and runs until 12 noon tomorrow, with forecasters saying snow showers and icy stretches could cause some disruption.

The Met Office warning reads: "Snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning.

"Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere is the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm. In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers."

The warning covers the whole of the Black Country and Staffordshire, as well as Shropshire, parts of Herefordshire and most of Wales, as well as stretching up through most of north west England and into south west Scotland. It also covers Northern Ireland.

Temperatures in the region will struggle to get above 2C during the day, and go down to -1C in parts over night, although the Met Office has warned it will feel more like -5C.

The Met Office also warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as longer journeys by road and rail.

The freezing overnight temperatures are forecast to continue until the weekend, with lows of -3C and -2C expected on Thursday and Friday nights respectively.