Temperatures will plummet across the Black Country and Staffordshire amid cold snap

Cold weather in 2021 led to giant icicles forming in the hedge, at Radford Lane, Lower Penn, Wolverhampton.

Forecasters have said there will be a fall in daytime temperatures and widespread overnight frosts – as temperatures fall to potentially 2C (35.6F) or less.

It has sparked a plea for health chiefs in the region as a Met Office level three alert for severe cold was issued which will stay in place until 9am on Friday.

People have been encouraged to take precautions to keep safe and check on vulnerable friends and neighbours, and made sure homes are adequately heated.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “Taking extra care during cold weather is really important, particularly for people who are more vulnerable to suffering ill health due to the cold, such as babies and very young children, older people, pregnant women and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

“It is recommended that we should heat our homes to at least 18 Celsius in winter as this minimises risks to our health. If you can’t heat all the rooms you use, heat the living room during the day and your bedroom just before you go to bed.

“Try to avoid going out in cold icy weather but if you do need to go outside wear shoes with slip resistant grip and wear a few layers of thin clothing rather than one thick layer to trap in heat. It is also important that you have frequent hot food and drinks as these can help to keep you warm

"Make sure you also take the current weather alert into account when planning any activity over the following few days and try to avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions, especially if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.