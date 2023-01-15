Notification Settings

Freezing temperatures on their way as Met Office issues weather warning across Staffordshire

By David StubbingsPublished:

Freezing temperatures are set to follow the recent heavy rain and rising river levels in the county.

The Met Office weather warning for ice begins this evening

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Staffordshire, which runs from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures around the county are set to drop down to around 2C tonight, although forecasters warn it could feel more like -3C in some places.

In its warning, the Met Office said wintry showers were set to develop during Sunday afternoon and evening. It went on to say: "Clearing skies later in the night are expected to lead to ice developing on untreated surfaces."

Showers will mainly fall as rain at low levels, but could turn to snow in heavier or more prolonged showers in higher areas.

The weather warning covers parts of Staffordshire, as well as neighbouring Shropshire. Towns and cities in the Black Country are not included in the weather warning.

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing later in the week as the cold snap continues.

On Monday and Tuesday nights forecasters expect it to go down to -3C in many parts of Staffordshire and the Black Country, with warnings that it could feel as cold as -6C in places.

In its forecast for the week, the Met Office added: "Remaining cold with frosty nights to come. A mixture of sunny spells and showers," before temperatures get milder again on Thursday.

