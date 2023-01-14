Motorists warned not to move 'road closed' signs and ignore flood warnings

The Switchback between Bewdley and Stourport (picture EA)

The B4184 "Switchback" road between the two towns has been closed due to flooding but Worcestershire Highways and Travel warned motorists not to ignore the closure and put themselves and others in danger.

Worcestershire Highways tweeted: "We are now closing the B4184 'Switchback' between Bewdley & Stourport - do not move road closed signs and attempt to drive through flood water."

However, despite the flooding warnings Bewdley pubs and shops are open today.

Worcestershire Highways reported at 8am Bewdley town bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists, there is a free shuttle bus between Wribbenhall and Load Street, the Switchback is closed but Bewdley bypass bridge is open.

They added: "The town is fully open for business."

⚠️ Flood water is starting to come across B4194 'Switchback' between Bewdley & Stourport - the road will be closing at some point later today pic.twitter.com/Kr8BoxSC57 — Worcs Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) January 13, 2023

The Environment Agency has issued four flood warnings for Bewdley, the latest at 10.21am today.

Warning residents the Environment Agency said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."