Weather report: Cold snap to hit the region after spell of wintry rain

By Deborah HardimanEnvironmentPublished: Comments

A colder spell is due to hit the region next week when winds are expected to deliver rain showers which may turn into sleet and snow.

Ice and snow cover the water at West Park, Wolverhampton (Photo taken in 2021).
Met Office forecasters are predicting a dip in temperature in the next few days and into next week explaining that a jet stream is among the driving forces behind the change.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Next week, the jet stream is a bit more amplified and it’s coming at the UK from the northwest rather than from the west like recent days. This subtle change into the start of next week will see colder weather coming in and rather than prolonged bouts of rain from the west, we’re likely to see rain and showers coming from the northwest.

“These showers from the north could fall as snow over the high parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland later in the weekend, and as we move through next week often below average temperatures could support a mixture of rain, hail sleet and snow. Most of any snow accumulation is likely over higher parts of the northern UK.

“However, at this point significant differences in the computer models emerge. Most solutions lead to some unsettled weather, but the distribution of the rainfall and where we’re likely to see any snow varies as well. On Tuesday next week, the greatest risk of snow will be across northern parts of the UK, perhaps central areas and mostly over the hills.”

