Plans for permanent flood defences in Bewdley submitted to council planners

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/01/2023..River levels in Bewdley..

The Environment Agency (EA) is pushing forward on the roughly £6.2 million development which is hoped will safeguard homes – especially at Beales Corner.

The area has become well known for flooding over the years, with residents urged to evacuate their homes in February last year.

But now there is hope the new defences will help solve the issue after plans were officially submitted for Wyre Forest District Council to decide on in the near future.

It is expected the barriers – which have been long called for by residents and politicians in the area – could resemble those currently in use in Upton-upon-Severn, if it is backed.

Councillor Rod Stanczyszyn, who represents the Bewdley East ward, said: "Bewdley Town Council is delighted with the work that has gone into these proposals. The EA have consulted everybody, they have got all the details sorted out, and it will be a real asset to the town.

"Obviously, there's the protection it gives to people living on Beales Corner but it keeps the bridge open as well because – up to now – because of the temporary barriers, it had to be closed. But the new barriers will ensure it's left open."

A planning statement said the EA will start construction on the scheme during the summer or autumn this year, which will take between 12 to 18 months to complete but will be subject to weather conditions and river levels.

Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier, who has been a long-time campaigner for the barriers, said last year the project must not be rushed. He said the flood defences would protect around 30 homes with the cost making it more expensive, per property, than previous flood defences introduced under then-Prime Minister Tony Blair – which was about £11m to protect around 270 homes.

Meanwhile water levels are continuing to rise on the River Severn with the peak expected by residents within a couple of days.

Irene Buxton, aged 72, who lives close to the river told the Express & Star that despite the threat of flooding she wasn't worried due to area's preparations.

"We've been through worse things and while you can't get used to it, you just have to get prepared for if it happens as you're not really able to go anywhere," she said.

"We seem to get it quite regularly now, having not had much in the 22 years I've been living here, but much more in the last five years and last year, when the flood barriers collapsed, we did get a bit of flooding.