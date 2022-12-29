New Year's Day rain set to miss the Black Country in cloudy start to 2023

After a wet start to December 31, with heavy rain predicted across the Black Country between 6am and 7am, the region is expected to stay cloudy with further chances of light rain through the day.
Those hoping to celebrate the start of the new year outdoors could stay dry, with only a band of light rain predicted to sweep across Sandwell and Dudley borough at about 6pm on New Year's Eve before a low chance of rain throughout the Black Country boroughs for the rest of the new year festivities.
Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall are all then expected to stay dry for the first day of the new year, until a band of light rain at about 6pm on January 1.
Temperatures should stay between the ranges of 3C and 9C throughout New Year's Day, peaking at around 8C in the early afternoon.
The chance of rain (or any other kind of precipitation) in the Black Country on New Year's Day is set by the Met Office at 10 per cent.