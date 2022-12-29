Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Year's Day rain set to miss the Black Country in cloudy start to 2023

WolverhamptonEnvironmentPublished: Comments

The Black Country is set to usher in the new year under cloud cover as the Met Office predicts an overcast start to 2023.

The predicted rainfall at 6am on New Year's Day is expected to miss much of the Black Country. Projection: Met Office
The predicted rainfall at 6am on New Year's Day is expected to miss much of the Black Country. Projection: Met Office

After a wet start to December 31, with heavy rain predicted across the Black Country between 6am and 7am, the region is expected to stay cloudy with further chances of light rain through the day.

Those hoping to celebrate the start of the new year outdoors could stay dry, with only a band of light rain predicted to sweep across Sandwell and Dudley borough at about 6pm on New Year's Eve before a low chance of rain throughout the Black Country boroughs for the rest of the new year festivities.

Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall are all then expected to stay dry for the first day of the new year, until a band of light rain at about 6pm on January 1.

Temperatures should stay between the ranges of 3C and 9C throughout New Year's Day, peaking at around 8C in the early afternoon.

The chance of rain (or any other kind of precipitation) in the Black Country on New Year's Day is set by the Met Office at 10 per cent.

Environment
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Dudley
Sandwell

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News