New Year's Day rain set to miss the Black Country in cloudy start to 2023

The predicted rainfall at 6am on New Year's Day is expected to miss much of the Black Country. Projection: Met Office

After a wet start to December 31, with heavy rain predicted across the Black Country between 6am and 7am, the region is expected to stay cloudy with further chances of light rain through the day.

Those hoping to celebrate the start of the new year outdoors could stay dry, with only a band of light rain predicted to sweep across Sandwell and Dudley borough at about 6pm on New Year's Eve before a low chance of rain throughout the Black Country boroughs for the rest of the new year festivities.

Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall are all then expected to stay dry for the first day of the new year, until a band of light rain at about 6pm on January 1.

Temperatures should stay between the ranges of 3C and 9C throughout New Year's Day, peaking at around 8C in the early afternoon.