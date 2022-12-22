Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Babbs Mill Lake fundraiser passes £80k mark with worldwide donations

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

A fundraising appeal in memory of four boys who drowned after falling into a freezing lake has surpassed £80,000 with the help of a haulage firm.

The Go Fund Me page created on behalf of the families of the children who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in the Kingshurt area of Solihull has now raised £80,091.

Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, aged eight and six respectively, their cousin Thomas Stewart, aged 11, and Jack Johnson, aged 10, were rushed to hospital following the incident on December 11, but all sadly died.

Jack Johnson

More than 3,000 wellwishers have so far given to the appeal with the top donation of £5,000 gift made by haulier PGS Global Logistics Limited which has bases in Kidderminster and Birmingham.

To find out more and to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes

The inquest into the deaths has been opened and adjourned.

Environment
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News