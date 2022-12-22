Babbs Mill Lake fundraiser passes £80k mark with worldwide donations

The Go Fund Me page created on behalf of the families of the children who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in the Kingshurt area of Solihull has now raised £80,091.

Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, aged eight and six respectively, their cousin Thomas Stewart, aged 11, and Jack Johnson, aged 10, were rushed to hospital following the incident on December 11, but all sadly died.

Jack Johnson

More than 3,000 wellwishers have so far given to the appeal with the top donation of £5,000 gift made by haulier PGS Global Logistics Limited which has bases in Kidderminster and Birmingham.

To find out more and to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/babbs-mill-princes