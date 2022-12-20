So can we expect a white Christmas in the West Midlands this year?

Peter steggles

The weather is forecasted to be mostly mild on the day with a risk of rain or showers in some places, while any cold air or wintry conditions are expected to be confined to the north of the UK.

Following freezing temperatures last week, it is expected to be more mild, wet and windy for the coming week and the big day on December 25 will likely be no different.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “From mid-week we expect to see a north / south split develop with colder weather arriving in the north, while the south hangs onto the mild conditions. There are, however, large uncertainties concerning where the boundary between these two air masses will eventually end up, especially as we head into the Christmas weekend.

“Uncertainty in the weather forecast details is not unusual at 6-7 days out, and the current weather patterns are heightening those uncertainties. Confidence in the forecast is unlikely to increase until mid-week at the earliest and a range of outcomes are still possible.