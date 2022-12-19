One way to travel... three-year-old Dawn Patten, of Webster Road, Walsall, enjoys playing in the snow which carpeted the streets 20/01/79

The freezing temperatures we’ve experienced have been something of a shock after a hot summer and mild autumn.

But it is normal to be in the deep freeze and the West Midlands always gets its fair share of snow.

We took a look back through the Express & Star archives to reveal how generations of people in the region have battled through the snow and ice – and often had a a lot of fun along the way.

Of course, snow can be a real difficulty when you have somewhere to be, and there have been many examples of main routes – even the M6, M5 and M54 – blocked and motorists stuck for many hours at a time.

But inclement weather also brings the best out of people and, given access to a shovel, there is plenty of willingness to get stuck in to clear the way. After all, life must go on, even if the white stuff has brought a little chaos along the way.

You can flick through the gallery below.