Water usage warning remains despite heavy rain as dramatic reservoir level changes revealed

Lake Vyrnwy water levels have gone up and down during the year

The company says we should continue to be mindful over water use across the West Midlands despite reservoirs refilling after an extremely hot and dry summer.

Severn Trent figures show reservoir levels have plummeted throughout the year, having fallen from a peak of 95.5 per cent during the floods of February to just 40.6 per cent during September.

But now there is positive signs with the levels increasing to almost half in October, before hitting over 60 per cent this month according to data from the water firm.

It comes after a hot summer – which is believed to have seen the six driest summer months since 1850 – which led to a drought being declared by the Environment Agency.

People were urged to keep an eye on their water usage and this call still remains with chiefs warning against complacency, despite levels set to hit usual levels over winter. In some areas hosepipe bans remain in place.

And Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but that region is still officially classed as in drought.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “This year, the country has seen a period of exceptional hot and dry weather, with the six driest summer months since 1850. The hot summer, combined with a lack of rainfall throughout the year, has meant that our reservoir levels are lower than average.

“However, we have worked hard throughout the year to preserve our water stocks to make sure our customers have an uninterrupted supply.

“We are confident that a normal level of rainfall throughout the autumn and winter will refill our reservoirs, however we also need to be conscious of the impacts of climate change and be prepared should the drier weather continue throughout the rest of the year.

“We are therefore asking our customers to continue to be mindful of their water use. Considering how we use water at home is the right and responsible thing for everybody to do all year around as water is a precious resource.

“Small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference and we would like to thank all our customers for their continued support in using water efficiently.”

Figures released by Severn Trent reveal a big variation in the levels of its reservoirs serving the Midlands, ranging from Derwent, at 82.1 per cent full to Clywedog at 65.8 per cent right down to Swithland at just 35.1 per cent.

Elsewhere, Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is lifting the hosepipe ban it imposed in the summer.

Reservoir levels in 2022

January - 91.7 per cent

February - 95.5 per cent

March - 95.6 per cent

April - 93.2 per cent

May - 83.4 per cent

June - 75.2 per cent

July - 62.6 per cent

August - 48.9 per cent

September - 40.6 per cent

October - 47.9 per cent