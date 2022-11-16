Heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues 24-hour weather warning for Black Country

The Met Office's weather warning for the Black Country and Staffordshire

The Met Office has issued an all-day yellow weather warning for rain across parts of the Midlands, north Wales and northern England. The warning starts at the stroke of midnight tonight, and runs until 11.59pm tomorrow.

In their warning, forecasters have said: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move northwards across the Midlands, north Wales and northern England during Wednesday night, persisting through much of Thursday. 30 to 40 mm rain is likely to fall quite widely over a 24-hour period, with a small chance over 60 mm in a few places and perhaps as much as 80 mm over higher ground.

"This brings a chance of flooding and disruption. The rain is expected to become less widespread and more intermittent during Thursday night."

The Met Office has warned of a "a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings", while also saying spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions or road closures as well as disruption to public transport.

"There is a small chance that some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads," the weather forecasters added.

Areas affected by the weather alert include the West Midlands Conurbation, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Warwickshire, as well as East Midland cities such as Leicester, Derby and Nottingham, and northern cities including Manchester and Liverpool.