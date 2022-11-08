Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find missing American Bald Eagle last seen flying near M54

By Dominic RobertsonEnvironmentPublished:

An appeal has been launched to help find a rare missing eagle – last seen flying near the M54 .

An image of the missing eagle released by police
An image of the missing eagle released by police

Graham Donaldson, West Mercia Police's wildlife crime co-ordinator, said the bird is an American Bald Eagle, which was last seen over the M54 services in Shifnal.

The bird is around three feet tall, with a wing-span of seven feet.

People are being warned not to approach the bird, or to try and feed it if they see it.

Pc Donaldson said: "We have received a report of a missing American Bald Eagle that was last seen over the M54 services in Shifnal.

"The bird is likely to roost in large trees, possibly next to open water.

"Should you see the bird please do not attempt to capture it as these type of birds need expert handing and could cause injury."

Anyone who sees the bird is asked to contact Alice on 07889 723567 or Emily on 07792 052880.

Environment
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News