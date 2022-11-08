Appeal to find missing American Bald Eagle last seen flying near M54

An image of the missing eagle released by police

Graham Donaldson, West Mercia Police's wildlife crime co-ordinator, said the bird is an American Bald Eagle, which was last seen over the M54 services in Shifnal.

The bird is around three feet tall, with a wing-span of seven feet.

People are being warned not to approach the bird, or to try and feed it if they see it.

Pc Donaldson said: "We have received a report of a missing American Bald Eagle that was last seen over the M54 services in Shifnal.

"The bird is likely to roost in large trees, possibly next to open water.

"Should you see the bird please do not attempt to capture it as these type of birds need expert handing and could cause injury."