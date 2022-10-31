Notification Settings

Met Office issues 12-hour weather warning with heavy rain forecast for overnight

By David Stubbings

Heavy rain is forecast across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire overnight, with the Met Office issuing a 12-hour weather warning.

The Met Office yellow warning for rain covers the whole of the West Midlands
The yellow warning runs from 8pm today until 8am tomorrow, with forecasters warning of potential spray and flooding on roads, 'likely' flooding of a few homes and businesses and localised disruption.

The warning applies to much of England, including the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

In its forecast, the Met Office said :"An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning.

"While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20-30 mm in 2 to 3 hours and perhaps 40-50 mm in three to four hours which could lead to some surface water impacts and delays to transport."

The warning runs from Devon down in the South West up to Durham in the North East, as well as parts of the South East and Wales.

