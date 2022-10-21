Road closures in Black Country and Staffordshire for water mains replacement

Roads near Dudley, Walsall, Cannock and Rugeley will be affected in the coming weeks as South Staffs Water carries out a series of schemes across the region.

Work is starting, in Thornleigh, Lower Gornal near Dudley on Monday to install a new, high-performance polyethylene water main, as well as replacing the pipes up to the boundary of customers' properties to improve the quality and reliability of water supplies in a four-week project.

There will be temporary traffic lights on Stickley Lane at the junction with Ellowes Road for approximately one week followed by an as and when system.

Parking will be restricted on the affected streets and residents have been advised to find an alternative places to park to assist the effort.

The next phase of works will start on October 31 for approximately four weeks in Holloway Street at the junction with Hill Street its junction with Ruiton Street. For safety reasons Holloway Street will be closed while the work is being done.

A signed diversion will be in place.

Following the completion of these work the engineers will move on to Malvern View Road.

Teams will be continuing work on Mossley Estate in Bloxwich from Monday(24) to install the final section of mains in Cresswell Crescent from the junction with Evesham Crescent to Broad Lane. This work will run for approximately two weeks.

The road will be closed from the Broad Lane junction of Tintern Crescent. Temporary two-way lights and a signed diversion route will also be in place.

Pipe laying is also continuing in the Gentleshaw and Rawnsley areas, between Cannock and Rugeley where almost four miles of pipeline is being laid in a 10-month scheme.

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption and customer service staff have visited communities where work is being done to discuss the schemes.