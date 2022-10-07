Staffordshire crews tackling barn blaze - motorists advised to use other routes

A firefighter

Crews were called to premises, in Manor Lane, Newton near Abbots Bromley, after reports of a barn on fire shortly before 12.40pm.

Firefighters based in Cannock Chase Terrace, Penkridge and Stafford remain at the scene after the outbuilding which had contained 800 bales caught fire.

Five pumps and a water carrier were being used to extinguish the flames and specialist shields have been used to prevent the fire spreading.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said inquiries to identify the cause of the fire were underway and advised motorists in the area to use alternate routes.