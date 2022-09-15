Electric vehicle charging hub plan for retail park

Orbital Retail Park in Cannock

Osprey Charging Network is seeking permission from Cannock Chase Council to install a substation and electric vehicle rapid charging hub at Orbital Retail Park.

The facility would provide eight high power chargers and the equipment would be screened by a timber fence.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “Osprey Charging Network already have completed in excess of 190 sites around Britain and have witnessed the ever-increasing need for high power, public, EV charging; as well as a need for the provision of slower speed charging for customers who have much longer dwell times. It is our intention to make Orbital Retail Park one of our flagship hubs sites in the UK, which will create a huge buzz and PR focus in the area.

“While electric vehicles currently only account for 2.6 per cent of the vehicles on UK roads, that number is expected to rise to over 30 per cent by 2030. Not all homes and EV drivers will have access to off-street parking (over 30 per cent) and they will be reliant on affordable and accessible public charging infrastructure.

“Osprey Charging Network’s chargers are the most ‘open’ to EV drivers. All cars, regardless of charging port, can charge on the network and customers have an option to simply use contactless payment or an app, RFID or a subscription service. We cater to all drivers (including those with reduced mobility) and if there are drivers who regularly rely on and use our charge points, our subscription service allows them to sign up to a cheaper tariff as we understand not all customers have access to a private charger at home.