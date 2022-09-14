Bin collection days in the Black Country and Staffordshire next week after Queen's funeral

Bin collections will not be going ahead on Monday, September 19

Monday, September 19, has been marked as a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral.

As a result, councils in the region have cancelled bin collections that day, with some making changes to the whole week and others making arrangements that only affect people due to have their bins collected on September 19.

Here is what's happening at councils across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Cannock Chase council

Cannock Chase Council has announced warned its residents that all bin collections will be suspended on Monday.

Bins will be collected a day later than usual all of next week, the council said.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday 19 September - collected Tuesday 20 September

Tuesday 20 September - collected Wednesday 21 September

Wednesday 21 September - collected Thursday 22 September

Thursday 22 September - collected Friday 23 September

Friday 23 September - collected Saturday 24 September

Residents have been advised to have their bin out for collection by 7am on the relevant day.

Sandwell Council

Bin collections in Sandwell will be suspended on Monday due to the Queen's funeral and bank holiday.

Instead, bins due to be emptied on September 19 will be collected over the weekend of September 17-18, with the rest of next week's collections running as usual from Tuesday onwards.

South Staffordshire Council

South Staffordshire Council has said there will be no bin collection service on the day of the Queen's funeral, and collections for the remainder of the week may be up to a day behind schedule.

Anyone due to have their bin collected on Monday is instructed to leave it out on Tuesday instead.

Anyone with collections due from Tuesday to Friday has been advised to present their bins as normal, and that once the previous day's collections have been finished, the normally scheduled bins will start to be collected.

However, they have said that it may be possible for some of Friday's collections may be made on Saturday.

Stafford Borough Council

Stafford Borough Council will not be emptying bins on Monday.

It means that bin collections for the week beginning September 19 will be a day behind usual up to and including Saturday, September 24.

Collection days will return to normal from Monday, September 26.

Walsall Council

Like other authorities, Walsall Council has said there will be no waste collections on Monday.

Council chiefs are telling people who would normally have their bins emptied on Monday to put them out and "crews will collect them as soon as possible in the following days".

A spokesperson added: "There may be some disruption to scheduled collections during the rest of the week and again, residents are advised to present their bins as normal.

"The council is contacting residents who have a bulky collection booked to reschedule the collections. The borough’s two Household Waste and Recycling Centres will not be open."

Wolverhampton council

Wolverhampton Council has announced that all kerbside waste collections across the city will be suspended on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Residents due a collection Monday are advised to present their bins from 7am on Tuesday, and they will aim to collect them throughout the week.

Bin collections on other days will go ahead as normal.

A spokesperson said: "Residents due a collection on Monday are asked to present their bins from 7am on Tuesday and we will endeavour to collect these throughout the week. As these are exceptional circumstances we are asking residents to please bear with us."