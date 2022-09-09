'We're at our wits' end' – Outcry from residents living on Black Country street hit by repeat flooding

Flooding in Doe Bank Road, Ocker Hill, Tipton

A thunderstorm on Monday night resulted in water from two gullies in Doe Bank Road, Ocker Hill, Tipton, backing up and causing flooding outside six properties for the second time this year.

Worried householder Christopher Baker, 46, said he was in the process of installing special air brick covers to protect his house when the heavens open at about 9pm.

He explained that within five minutes of the rain coming down the street was flooded for the second time this year.

Mr Baker said the street has flooded about 12 times over the years including in July and October last year and in August 2020.

"Every time it happens we report it to Severn Trent Water and they send out engineers, but there's nothing they can actually do. The company previously told us that the pipe runs uphill, then it backs up as it can't cope with that much water.

"That then causes a discharge into the street. We've got our MP involved and the the water company many because we're at our wits' end and we don't know what else to do to get the repair done.

"All the company says is that there is no funding available. They know what the problem is and they have run cameras through the drain, they have details of every inch of it by now. They have identified a problem with the storm system. It seems like they're not bothered about resolving it."

"I get really worried when I'm out as I don't know if I'm going to return to find water in my house. Yesterday I went to buy some air brick covers to stop the water from running underneath it in preparation. You can see where the water has damaged the wall."

The lorry driver said West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey had taken up the matter.