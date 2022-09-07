'We want to move,' say families left scared by Cannock toxic waste plant fire

Residents clear up the aerosol cannisters next to the heat-resistant barrier in Haling Way

Bosses at Walsall Housing Group(WHG) said talks will be held with Cannock Chase Council and the emergency services over whether "further measures" were needed to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Dozens of families fled their homes situated close to Axil Integrated Services at Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane, Bridgtown, Cannock, after materials caught fire and causing aerosol cans to explode.

Many said they were already aware of a long-running campaign to mitigate fire risks which resulted in WHG installing a £395,000 heat-resistant 13-foot fence between the depot and homes in Haling Way. And said they now hoped Axil will move.

WHG tenants Ann Mackie and Robin Thomas of nearby Barge Close said they were not warned about the presence of the plant before they agreed to rent the house next to Hyth Court flats earlier this year.

"We were advised about the closeness of one of the factories, but not about Axil and what they did. We did wonder why the metal fence was there.We wouldn't have moved there if we'd known.

"It's either the residents be moved or the plant move. If the plant moves the council should foot the bill as it was them who gave planning permission for the houses to be built. We are in danger," Ms Mackie, 30, a ward assistant said.

The heat resistant fence

In response Cannock Chase Council's chief executive Tim Clegg said: “Following the incident we will be liaising with partners including, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Walsall Housing Group, Environment Agency, and the plant's management team to review the causes of the fire.

"The group will also look at whether the existing mitigation measures were sufficient to prevent the spread of the fire and whether any further mitigation measures could. Axil Integrated Services is licensed by the Environment Agency.”

WHG manages 55 of the properties and has a policy of briefing potential residents about the risks

The social landlord's business director Robert Gilham said: “We were alerted to a fire on a commercial premises neighbouring some of our homes - we immediately attended the site to offer support to our customers.

“We await further information from the site owner Axil which is responsible for the risk management on its site.

“This must have been very distressing for our customers, who were evacuated by the fire service. We can confirm that all residents were able to return to their homes within a few hours after the fire service confirmed that it was safe to do so.”

In 2019 Axil said it was baffled by the decision to build the homes so close to its land and at the time warned that residents could be put at ‘unacceptable risk’ if they move in. The company said it would cost £2 million to relocate and that it was not in a financial position to do so.