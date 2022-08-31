No September heatwave according to latest Met Office weather report for the region

Another heatwave has been ruled out as we slowly approach Autumn.

Tomorrow will be a little bit misty and foggy in the morning but that will soon disperse leaving us with a "generally dry and bright day with sunny spells," according to the Met Office.

Maximum temperatures in the region will probably peak at around 23C, accompanied by a light breeze in most places.

For most parts of the West Midlands, Friday (September 2) will still be warm but there'll be a few showers, and it's gradually going to become more unsettled over the weekend with "heavy and possibly thundery" spells of rain in places.

In the longer term, it sounds like the heavy cloud and thundery periods of rain are here to stay, even though they'll obviously be occasional.

Rain will last longer than it has done in August and July and strong winds are expected at times. While they don't give any specific locations, the Met Office says there's a "risk of gales" in the region too.

Of course, during the first half of September, whenever the rain and showers cease it will still feel pretty warm with temperatures about "average" for the time of year.

Towards the middle of the month, it's going to get a little drier too.

During the second half of September, we're apparently going to experience an "east-west split in conditions."

In the east (of the West Midlands), including parts of the Black Country, it's all about dry conditions and a fair bit of sunshine.

But western parts of the region, including parts of Shropshire, will experience "more rain and showers at times."