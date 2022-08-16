RSPCA offer advice over hedgehog heatwave concerns

A hedgehog

A total of 6,120 calls about sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs were made to the RSPCA’s national helpline in 2021, nearly half of which (2,591) came in during the busiest months of July (838), August (1,018) and September (735).

Of those, 45 were made in Shropshire, 90 in Staffordshire, 172 in the West Midlands and 22 in Powys.

The RSPCA answered an average of 23 calls a day about sick and injured hedgehogs last August and, with searing temperatures this year, fears are rising of higher numbers.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said: “Calls to the RSPCA about sick and injured hedgehogs always peak during August, but this summer’s heatwave could sadly make things even worse, as the little animals’ food and water sources are likely to have been affected in many areas.

“To take the pressure off our helpline, we are urging animal lovers to check our online advice.

“People can help hedgehogs during the heatwave by supplementing their natural diet, leaving out fresh water and foods like tinned dog or cat food and crushed cat or dog biscuits.

“If the hedgehog is very young - roughly apple-sized - you'll need to soak the biscuits in water first. You can also get good quality, meaty hedgehog food from wildlife food suppliers. Check the food and water bowls each day and top them up with fresh water and food and remove any food that hasn't been eaten.

“Never feed hedgehogs milk or bread – milk can cause diarrhoea and bread isn't very nutritious.”

She added: “We receive more calls about hedgehogs than about almost any other wild mammal. With a total of 6,120 calls taken last year, averaged out, we get about 17 calls a day relating to these iconic and beautiful animals."

More details on what to do if you find a sick, injured or orphaned hedgehog as well as how to help them in your garden, can be found on the RSPCA’s website.