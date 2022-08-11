Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Water leaks from burst pipe in Wolverhampton amid heatwave

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Residents in part of Wolverhampton can only watch as water leaks from a burst pipe amid a scorching heatwave.

The leak on Mount Road, Church Hill, in Wolverhampton.
The leak on Mount Road, Church Hill, in Wolverhampton.

While the country battles an oncoming drought, Severn Trent is urging customers to save water and has implemented a "drought action plan".

However, the irony isn't lost on residents of Mount Road, Wolverhampton, where the road has crumbled due to a leaking pipe.

Severn Trent has isolated the area, but the pipe is yet to be fixed, meaning water is spewing out of the ground while the company's reservoirs are only 58 per cent full, down from 80 per cent in June.

The leak on Mount Road, Church Hill, in Wolverhampton.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said on Thursday: “We received reports of a leak causing damage to Mount Road in Wolverhampton on Sunday, and our teams went out to investigate the same day.

“We have teams on site now working hard to isolate the leak, repair the pipe, and return the road back to normal as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this leak and we thank everyone for their patience whilst we carry out this work.”

Environment
News
Transport
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News