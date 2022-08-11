Water leaks from burst pipe in Wolverhampton amid heatwave

The leak on Mount Road, Church Hill, in Wolverhampton.

While the country battles an oncoming drought, Severn Trent is urging customers to save water and has implemented a "drought action plan".

However, the irony isn't lost on residents of Mount Road, Wolverhampton, where the road has crumbled due to a leaking pipe.

Severn Trent has isolated the area, but the pipe is yet to be fixed, meaning water is spewing out of the ground while the company's reservoirs are only 58 per cent full, down from 80 per cent in June.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said on Thursday: “We received reports of a leak causing damage to Mount Road in Wolverhampton on Sunday, and our teams went out to investigate the same day.

“We have teams on site now working hard to isolate the leak, repair the pipe, and return the road back to normal as soon as possible.