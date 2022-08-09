Four-day amber warning issued for Black Country with another heatwave on the horizon

Amber extreme heat warning. Photo: Met Office

Met Office sent out the weather warning which will be in place from Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14, covering much of England from Cornwall and Kent in the south up to Manchester and West Yorkshire in the north.

The weather warning is the second alert issued in recent weeks after the extreme heat in July, which saw record breaking temperatures in the UK.

Soaring temperatures in July caused major disruption to travel across the country with trains cancelled due to railway lines.

The warning comes as Sandwell Council reminded residents that barbecues and portable cookers are not allowed in their parks and open spaces.

Much of the region will begin heating up this afternoon with temperatures due to hit around 26C (78.8F) across the Black Country along with parts of Staffordshire.

It will subside overnight before hitting 27C (80.6F) on Wednesday and peaks of 29C (84.2F) on Thursday, before potentially hitting 30C (86) or above on Friday.

The Met Office has listed what to expect from the upcoming heatwave:

Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat

The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses

Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.

More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.

Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It will be a lot of sunshine for a vast majority of the UK and also temperatures rising day after day.

“Not everyone will initially see those sunny conditions, but towards the end of the week even Scotland and Northern Ireland will join the rest of the UK in having generally fine, sunny and very warm if not hot conditions.

“In terms of temperatures we’re looking at them build from 28C or 29C [Tuesday] to the low to mid 30s from Thursday onwards, so a fairly widespread heatwave developing across the UK this week.

“The peak of the temperatures look likely to occur on Friday or Saturday.”

Mr Morgan said the West Midlands and West Country could see the highest temperatures, with a maximum of around 35C predicted, but added this was still uncertain.

He added: “The heatwave we saw at the end of July, that was relatively short-lived and saw exceptionally high, record-breakingly high temperatures.

“We’re quite confident temperatures will not go as high as they did during July, but the difference is that this is going to be quite a prolonged period of temperatures in the low 30s, so it will be very notable nonetheless.