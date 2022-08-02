Notification Settings

'Milky' water 'doesn't look very nice' but 'not harmful to health' say water company

By Mark Morris

If you live in Halesowen, Kingswinford or Kinver and your water is currently milky or cloudy, you'll be pleased to know the water company says it's "not harmful to health."

South Staffs Water confirmed they're "currently looking into" the discolouration issue.
South Staffs Water admitted that the oddly-coloured water "doesn't look very nice" but insisted it was perfectly safe, as they told customers they were looking into the issue.

In a statement, the water firm said the "milky or cloudy appearance" was being caused by "increased air pressure in the water."

"Although this doesn't look very nice," the statement continued, "it is not harmful to health."

One Twitter user posted a photograph purportedly showing what the water looks like, and it has to be said, it does look "milky."

South Staffs Water also issued advice as to how to clear the air from your supply: "Simply run your kitchen cold water tap for 20 minutes. If this doesn’t work, then the process can be repeated."

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience," the statement on their website concluded.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

