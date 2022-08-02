South Staffs Water confirmed they're "currently looking into" the discolouration issue.

South Staffs Water admitted that the oddly-coloured water "doesn't look very nice" but insisted it was perfectly safe, as they told customers they were looking into the issue.

In a statement, the water firm said the "milky or cloudy appearance" was being caused by "increased air pressure in the water."

"Although this doesn't look very nice," the statement continued, "it is not harmful to health."

One Twitter user posted a photograph purportedly showing what the water looks like, and it has to be said, it does look "milky."

South Staffs Water also issued advice as to how to clear the air from your supply: "Simply run your kitchen cold water tap for 20 minutes. If this doesn’t work, then the process can be repeated."