More well kept parks celebrate Green Flag Award status

Steve Gallis with Len Bates at South Staffordshire Council's Baggeridge Country Park

Sandwell's Haden Hill Park, in Cradley Heath, was also named a coveted Green Heritage Site winner for the management of its historic features and was among 14 green spaces in the borough to attract flag status.

EXPRESS & STAR.......COPYRIGHT...DAVID HAMILTON........SANDWELL PIC...STOCK PIC.....GV...Exterior at Haden Hall, showing the garden, Haden Hill Park, Cradley Heath.

Others were Barnford Park, in Oldbury; Brunswick Park, in Wednesbury; Dartmouth Park, in West Bromwich; Warley Woods, and Lightwoods Park, both in Bearwood. In Smethwick, Lions of the Great War which also attracted a Green Flag Community Award; Victoria Park, in High Street, and Revolution Walk (Birmingham Main Line Canal). Red House Park, in Great Barr; Sandwell Valley Country Park, Sandwell Valley Crematorium, both in West Bromwich; Tipton Cemetery; Victoria Park, Randalls Lane, in Tipton;

In Dudley four parks and green spaces attracted awards including Buffery Park and Priory Park, both in Dudley; Huntingtree Park, in Halesowen; Mary Stevens Park while the Abbey Road allotment association, also, in Halesowen, retained their community green flag.

Wom Brook Walk, Wombourne

In South Staffordshire the Baggeridge Country Park near Sedgley was awarded the Green Flag Award for the 24th year running and Wom Brook Walk, in Wombourne, for the 13th time.

Sandwell's cabinet member for and tourism Councillor Laura Rollins said: "It’s fantastic news that Sandwell has retained Green Flag status for these 14 sites due to the hard work and dedication of our friends groups, volunteers and staff who are working hard to make Sandwell a greener, cleaner borough.

“It’s a great achievement that Sandwell’s Green Flag list includes a park in each of the six towns, so that everyone in Sandwell can benefit from their space and atmosphere.

South Staffordshire Council's community boss Councillor Len Bates said: “These are valuable open spaces for our community and to receive an award which recognises their quality on a national scale, demonstrates the commitment of this council in caring for these sites.”

Dudley's cabinet member for public realm Councillor Shaz Saleem said: "We’re thrilled that four of our borough parks have been successful in achieving the Green Flag Award. This is testament to the hard work and dedication of our wonderful teams, friends' groups and volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to make our green spaces a great place everyone can enjoy.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in making the awards happen and I would also like to congratulate the allotment association at Abbey Road Allotment for retaining their status."

Friends of Huntingtree Park

Halesowen's Friends of Huntingtree Park chairman Alan Hackett said: "We’re delighted to be one of the parks to receive Green Flag Status. It recognises all of the hard work volunteers put into this area and the vital partnership work with the council. I hope people will come and enjoy the park over the summer and beyond."

Green Flag award scheme manager Paul Todd, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these sites worthy of a Green Flag Award. They are vital green spaces for the community.