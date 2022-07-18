Schools across region close during heatwave while others relax rules to stay open

Buddy Abercrombie and Stevie Parry keeping hydrated at Ocker Hill Academy, Tipton

The Met Office's first red warning for exceptional heat is in place for Monday and Tuesday (July 18 and 19) and has prompted some schools to close.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 34C (93.2F) – and potentially up to 38C (100.4F) – with experts warning of a "danger to life" and widespread impact.

Schools across the West Midlands have closed, including Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury, while Aldersley High School and Moreton School have taken the decision to close at 12.45pm both today and tomorrow.

Jayden Forrester, aged 10 from St Alban's CE School, Wednesfield, cools down with a bottle of frozen water

Mr J Topham, headteacher at Wood Green Academy, said in a statement: "Having conducted a risk assessment the school will unfortunately be closed to pupils over these two days (July 18 and 19).

"The temperature is predicted to drop significantly on Wednesday so all the activities that we have planned will go ahead and school will be open as normal on Wednesday July 20.

"Sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause."

Councils have said the decision on school closures sits with the schools themselves, but public health information is being shared widely.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "The decision to close a school lies with the leadership team and governing body for each school.

"The council has been working closely with schools in the borough by sharing public health advice regarding the predicted hot weather.

"Schools will put in place whatever is needed and appropriate to their environment to ensure the health and wellbeing of their staff and pupils."

Other schools in the region however have taken the decision to adapt, and keep their doors open.

Maisie James and Polly Louise, both aged 7, from St Alban's CE School, Wednesfield, get set for the heatwave

Ocker Hill Academy, a primary school in Tipton with 250 pupils on roll, has adapted its rules to help pupils remain comfortable.

Adam Hollyhead, headteacher at Ocker Hill Academy, said: "We have fans in each classroom, and all the windows were opened at 6am this morning by the caretaker to help air circulate.

"We are lucky as we have a lot of shade from trees surrounding the building.

"We have taken the decision to allow pupils to come in any summer clothing they wish, to help them stay comfortable.

"We have also advised them and will be making sure they keep hydrated, we are also staying inside for breaks.

"In the kitchen, no hot food is being prepared, and we have bought ice cream and lollies to give out.

Meanwhile, Grace Academy in Darlaston has encouraged pupils to ensure they have a refillable bottle of water and a tube of sunscreen to apply as needed during break and lunchtime.

Mrs Julie Anstey, associate principal at Grace Academy, said in a statement: "We are aware of the extreme weather reports over the weekend which will continue into Monday and Tuesday.

"We are following advice issued both locally and nationally regarding the heat we are expecting.

"All staff will make their classrooms ventilated as much as possible to allow for fresh air to circulate.

"This will include keeping blinds down, opening doors and opening windows."