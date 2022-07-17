Picture: Worcestershire County Council

Worcestershire County Council - which covers Bewdley, as well as Tenbury Wells on the south Shropshire border - says when temperatures exceed 30C for a prolonged period, roads are at risk of starting to melt.

With predictions of the mercury rising way past 30C on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19, Worcestershire County Council has confirmed its crews are ready and poised to hit the streets.

Councillor Mike Rouse, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Highways and Transport at Worcestershire County Council said: “Snow and ice are the last things on most people's minds in July and so people could be surprised at seeing our gritters out on the roads in the middle of summer.

"We will continue to monitor road temperatures and carry out inspections. Once the weather cools, we will address any permanent repairs if required."

The gritting vehicles will spread a light dusting of crushed stone, instead of the traditional salt, to soak up excess tar and reduces the chances of road surfaces melting by reflecting a larger amount of the sun’s rays.